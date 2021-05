JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Crystal Dunning is WLAF’s teacher of the week. Dunning teaches first grade at Jacksboro Elementary. This makes her 22nd year in the classroom. Dunning said she hadn’t always known she would be a teacher and in fact changed majors several different times, but “never felt satisfied.” After 22 years of teaching, she said she couldn’t imagine doing anything else.