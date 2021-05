Husband-and-wife duo Kody and Ali Oakes are proud to be opening Chuck N Shy’s Monster Subs next week on May 22, a dream that’s months in the making. “We’re going to specialize in sub sandwiches, and start to grow from there,” Kody Oakes said. “We’ll basically do a deli with soups and salads, that sort of thing, and possibly get into some sort of cooked food, like chicken, when we can start adding some equipment in here.”