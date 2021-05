Prosecutors will have to wait a little longer before a man wanted in reference to a Lake Havasu City stabbing incident can stand trial. Former Havasu resident Filiberto Chacon, 39, has been wanted in Mohave County since February after failing to appear in court while awaiting trial on multiple counts of aggravated assault. According to California prosecutors, Chacon missed his Feb. 15 court hearing in Mohave County after he was arrested in another alleged attack with a knife in Kern County. Earlier this month, Chacon accepted a plea agreement with California prosecutors, and is expected to receive a three-year prison sentence on charges of “assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury.”