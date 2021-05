Meet the mayor luncheon scheduled Friday at Heritage Center. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway will pay a visit to the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center on Friday for a Meet the Mayor lunch-and-learn event. Starting at noon, Ridgeway will share his vision, plans and future dreams for the county and will answer questions for those in attendance. Lunch and dessert will be provided. There are limited seats available for the luncheon. Anyone interested in reserving a seat needs to contact the heritage center at director@phchc.com or 642-1030. A reservation costs $20.