Driving on I-70 in north Denver is about to look a lot different

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 70 between I-270 and Washington Street in north Denver will shut down at 10 p.m. Friday, so get ready to detour if you’re in the area this weekend. When it reopens Monday morning at 5 a.m., drivers will no longer go over a viaduct that’s towered over the Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods since the 1960s. All six lanes of traffic will instead drop into a new lowered section between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

