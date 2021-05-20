Martha Craig

Martha Jane Craig, age 66 of Hollow Rock, TN, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Life Care Center of Bruceton-Hollow Rock, TN. She retired after a 20-plus year career as an LPN, last working for Life Care Center of Bruceton-Hollow Rock. She was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Benton County, TN. Martha was extremely interested in her family tree and ancestry. She enjoyed gardening, canning tomatoes and other vegetables from her garden, and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.