newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollow Rock, TN

Martha Craig

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Jane Craig, age 66 of Hollow Rock, TN, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Life Care Center of Bruceton-Hollow Rock, TN. She retired after a 20-plus year career as an LPN, last working for Life Care Center of Bruceton-Hollow Rock. She was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Benton County, TN. Martha was extremely interested in her family tree and ancestry. She enjoyed gardening, canning tomatoes and other vegetables from her garden, and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

www.parispi.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Carmel, TN
City
Hollow Rock, TN
County
Benton County, TN
City
Paris, TN
City
Huntingdon, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Schwartz
Person
Olivia Thompson
Person
John Wayne
Person
Bill Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Lpn#Life Care Center#Opal Mae#Carroll County#Dunlap St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Carroll County, TNmckenziebanner.com

McKenzie Banner Classifieds 5-11-21

HUNTINGDON (May 8) — The McKenzie High School Lady Rebels opened the District 11A Softball Tournament with a 7-2 win over the Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Lady Tigers. HUNTINGDON (May 7) — The McKenzie High School Rebels advanced to the semifinals of the District 11A Baseball Tournament with a 5-1 win Friday over the Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Tigers. The tournament is hosted by Huntingdon High School.
Huntingdon, TNmckenziebanner.com

Greg Lynn Lewelling

HUNTINGDON - Mr. Greg Lynn Lewelling, 60, of Huntingdon died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Graveside services were Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Carroll Memorial …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Carroll County, TNradionwtn.com

Carroll Co. Relay Annual Cancer Bake Auction Next Week

McKenzie, Tenn.–The Carroll County Relay for Life Annual Cancer Bake Auction will get underway May 10-14 at the McKenzie Church of Christ at 16300 Highland Drive. Last year over $10,000 dollars was raised by the Radio Auction, which is aired daily on WHDM 98.9 FM AM 1440 in McKenzie. Event...
Carroll County, TNmckenziebanner.com

Property Transfers

Mark Owen and others to Mark Owen and Jeri L. Richardson in District 16. Samuel E. and Beverly A. Yoder to Arthur E. Jr. and Karen D. Olten in District 16. Billy Holmes Dillahunty to Carroll County Emergency Communications District in District 11. Clifford E. and Doris E. Butcher to...
Carroll County, TNmckenziebanner.com

Carroll County General Sessions Report

HUNTINGDON (April 28-30) — The following cases were heard in Carroll County General Sessions Court with the following dispositions. Cases bound over to the Grand Jury of the Carroll County Circuit Court are as follows. James Eugene Spranger, Highland Drive, McKenzie, bound over on aggravated assault, possession of a handgun...