Volunteer firefighters put their life on the line to serve community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters play crucial roles in responding to all types of emergency situations, with many of them being volunteers. There are 17 volunteer fire departments in Vigo County according to the Indiana Volunteer Firefighting Association. Three of those departments being in the Otter Creek Township. According to Otter Creek Fire Department Public Information Officer Taylor Hardy, they respond to about 700 calls a year.wibqam.com