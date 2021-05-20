newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Volunteer firefighters put their life on the line to serve community

By DeSherion McBroom
wibqam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters play crucial roles in responding to all types of emergency situations, with many of them being volunteers. There are 17 volunteer fire departments in Vigo County according to the Indiana Volunteer Firefighting Association. Three of those departments being in the Otter Creek Township. According to Otter Creek Fire Department Public Information Officer Taylor Hardy, they respond to about 700 calls a year.

wibqam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Otter Creek Township, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Government
County
Vigo County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Volunteer Firefighters#Firefighting#Community#Emergency Departments#Wtwo#Volunteer Departments#Area Fire Departments#Emergency Situations#Wabash Avenue#Family Time#Station#Businesses#Ind#Mutual Aide#Membership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Giving old homes new life helps the whole community grow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 12 Points area of Terre Haute continues to see improvements. Those new and renovated businesses we've told you about aren't the only changes the area is undergoing. Now, old houses are getting a brand new life. Jennifer Mullen-Perry is the Co-Founder of Mullen Renovations.
Terre Haute, IN985theriver.com

Catholic Charities holds Day of Giving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Catholic Charities Terre Haute was awarded a $6,000 challenge grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to assist in raising funds in support of recovering from the financial losses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. To kick-off its fundraising efforts for this challenge grant, Catholic...
Fairbanks, INTribune-Star

Fairbanks Park fountain receives facelift

A friendly "un-competition" between four community organizations took place Saturday under the fountain archway at Fairbanks Park. Honey Creek Garden Club, The Herb Society, Xi Mu Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and Master Gardeners and friends planted about 3,100 flowers under the fountain to see who could create the most beautiful garden bed.
Vigo County, INWTHI

Dedicated Health Appreciation event held

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The gym Dedicated Health held an event today. The event is helping raise funds for 12 points revitalization. They had a mock powerlifting meet, the real meet will happen on August 8th. Tomorrow they will have a fun day that's free for the whole family.
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Meals for kids this summer available at Ryves Youth Center

Catholic Charities of Terre Haute will provide free meals to all children participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided Monday through Friday on a first come, first serve basis beginning June 1 and ending August 13 at Ryves Youth Center, Etling Hall, 1356 Locust St., Terre Haute.
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Raising money for a good cause while driving Jeeps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Pink of Terre Haute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those affected by breast cancer. Every year they hold an annual event partnering with the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies that has gained national recognition. You may have noticed a lot of Jeeps driving around...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Over 300 take part in the annual Sheriff's Shootout event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Friday event helped raise money for local child mental health services. The 30th Annual Sheriff's Shootout happened at Rea Park Golf Course in Terre Haute. More than 300 community partners sponsored the outing. Officials say that support is what allows them to raise so...
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Mingle with the Mayor program resumes Thursday

Mingle with the Mayor, a monthly program which provides an opportunity for community members to meet with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, was postponed because of the pandemic but will resume at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St. in downtown Terre Haute. The...
Sullivan County, INTribune-Star

What's Going On

• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Stewart-Norris, Indiana Post 197, 824 N. Washington St., Shelburn; featuring Dr. Pamela Malone, PhD; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Kindred Hospice, Terre Haute; registration required, 877-223-6109. Vigo County. • Food pantry for...
Terre Haute, INKokomo Tribune

Todd Young: Let’s set our officers up for success

Recently, I traveled around Indiana — from Terre Haute to Richmond and many stops in between — to honor the men and women of law enforcement. These visits were celebratory occasions, with heroic officers present to receive their well-deserved accolades. But it’s important for us to remember that the difference between a celebration and a memorial service often comes down to a roll of the dice for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Vigo County, INTribune-Star

Valley Datebook

• History Faire, 2 p.m., Sullivan High School, presented by SHS National History Honor Society; exhibits, essays, character representations created by members celebrating history, prizes at 2:15 p.m.;. Vigo County. • Hauteans for Haitians, $20 suggested donation, 9 a.m., ages 7+, Cross Lane Community church, 2204 Lafayette Ave.; partnering with...
Terre Haute, IN985theriver.com

United Way’s Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council receives $50,000 grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – CenterPoint Energy Foundation awarded United Way of the Wabash Valley with a $50,000 grant toward its Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council. This council is working to partner with residents and organizations to build thriving neighborhoods across the Wabash Valley where residents feel safe and connected to one another.