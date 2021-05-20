newsbreak-logo
Campbell County, TN

ETF presents grants to local organizations; Rotary honors contributors

LaFollette Press
 1 day ago

“Let’s give some money away,” Trudy Hughes, East Tennessee Foundation Vice of Regional Advancement, said at the South Campbell county Rotary Club on Tuesday. The East Tennessee Foundation presented $17,158 in grant money through the Campbell Enhancement fund to seven local organizations during an awards ceremony at the weekly Rotary meeting. The Campbell Enhancement Fund, originally named the Fund for Campbell County, is a permanent endowment affiliate fund of ETF that is designed to support organizations, foundations and projects that strengthen the community.

