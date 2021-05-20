newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus: Kroger, Wegmans ending mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, employees

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGTlK_0a6DHQ6q00

Kroger and Wegmans Food Markets Inc. have joined the growing list of grocers and other retailers discontinuing mask requirements in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cincinnati-based Kroger, the largest U.S. supermarket chain, implemented the change for all fully vaccinated customers and employees on Thursday, while requesting all unvaccinated patrons and workers continue wearing face coverings, CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, Kroger pharmacy and clinic employees must also continue wearing masks per the CDC’s guidance governing health care settings, the grocer’s updated policy stated.

Likewise, Rochester, New York-based Wegmans lifted its mask requirement Wednesday for fully vaccinated customers and employees in New York, WROC reported.

It was not immediately clear, however, if Wegmans’ updated policy will operate on an honor system or if customers must verify their vaccination status to ditch their masks in stores, the TV station reported.

