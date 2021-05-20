1st Annual Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping to raise funds for families whose children are battling cancer
BUFFALO, Texas (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. The 1st Annual Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping will take place May 29-31 at the Leon County Expo Center. This event will be hosted by reigning PRCA NFR World Champion Roper and Cody’s close friend, Colby Lovell. Proceeds from the event will help launch the Cody NesSmith Foundation to help families whose children are battling cancer.www.timesunion.com