1st Annual Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping to raise funds for families whose children are battling cancer

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Star-studded event on May 17 to raise funds and awareness for NF, a disease affecting over 2.5 million people worldwide. On May 17, World NF Awareness Day, actors, musicians, comedians, chefs, athletes, and others will come together to Make NF Visible, a World NF Day Live event to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation. NF, short for neurofibromatosis, is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects all ethnicities, races, and genders equally. In addition to tumors growing anywhere in the body, NF may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, and cancer. NF affects 1 in 3,000 people and, while the FDA recently approved the first-ever treatment, Koselugo (selumetinib), for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas, there is no cure at this time for NF, which is why it is crucial to Make NF Visible.