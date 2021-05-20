Snap unveils SPS 2021 Spectacles aimed at creators

The F-35FRHXP is the latest addition to SENCO’s line of cordless nailers, which rely on air power rather than gas or mechanical flywheels, to drive nails. The F-35FRHXP drives up to 3-1/2″ full round head, plastic collated nails. The nailer is built with SENCO’s proprietary FUSION cordless pneumatic technology, which relies on a sealed compressed air cylinder to deliver the speed, feel, and performance of a true pneumatic tool, the manufacturer says. It is capable of sinking nails fully into the hardest substrates, including engineered lumber such as LVL and OSB. The F-35FRHXP is engineered to be intuitive for users of traditional corded pneumatic nailers—there is no ramp-up time between shots, allowing users to work quickly when bump firing. The F-35FRHXP features a 20-degree magazine that holds 35 fasteners and accommodates nails from 2″ to 3-1/2″ long and .113″ to .131″ in diameter. Each 3.0 Ah Li-Ion extended-life battery can drive up to 600 nails per full battery charge. Each nailer comes with two batteries, a 5-amp quick charger, a no-mar tip and a storage bag. senco.com.