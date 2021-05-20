newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY, mayor's husband arrested on drug, weapons charges

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPoQm_0a6DFY6E00
© YouTube

The husband of Rochester, N.Y.'s, mayor was arrested Wednesday on drug and weapons charges.

Timothy Granison, husband of Mayor Lovely Warren (D), pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm during a video appearance at Rochester City Court, NBC News reported.

Warren questioned the timing of the arrest amid her reelection campaign during a press conference Thursday.

"I find the timing of yesterday's events, three weeks before early voting starts, to be highly suspicious," Warren said Thursday. "There's nothing implicating me in these charges announced today, because I've done nothing wrong."

She also said her husband’s next court date, June 21, is also suspicious since it is one day before polls open.

"If this is not about politics, why is Tim's next court date June 21, the day before primary day? Now that's quite the coincidence," she said. "Now when you figure out those answers to those questions, come find me because I'll be working."

City spokesperson Justin Roj told NBC News on Thursday that despite the couple still being legally married, they have been "separated since 2018.”

The mayor denies that she is a target in the investigation, but Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley didn’t confirm that claim at a press conference.

“I'm not saying that, I'm not commenting at this point,” Doorley said when asked if the mayor is a target in the investigation.

Granison’s home was raided on Wednesday and is part of a larger drug probe that has been ongoing for seven months.

Two kilos of crack and powder cocaine were found and seven people were arrested during the raid. A semi-automatic rifle, four weapons, three handguns and $100,000 cash were also found.

The police have not heard back from the mayor yet for an interview.

View All 17 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

215K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Court#County Court#Criminal Court#Monroe County#Rochester City Court#Nbc News#Husband#Mayor Lovely Warren#Criminal Possession#N Y#Illegal Possession#Controlled Substance#Weapons#Campaign#Primary Day#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, NYnydailyrecord.com

Rochester city, police sued for alleged excessive force

A Rochester man is asking for $200,000 in a lawsuit filed against the city of Rochester and several city police officers for allegedly assaulting him without justification a year ago. Just after 9:30 p.m. on May 17, 2020, on Gardiner Street, Roy L. Wilson claims he was assaulted by officers. Wilson is represented by attorney Frank J. ...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City mourns death of Rochester's first African American police officer

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The first African American officer to serve with the Rochester Police Department has died. Captain Charlie Price was 98 years old. In a written statement, Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her sadness Monday, remembering his career with the city police department. Price started in 1947, rose through...
Rochester, NYCitizen Online

Son arrested in slaying of 73-year-old father near Rochester

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his father in the Rochester suburb of Irondequoit, police said. David O. Ramos, 73, was found dead in his home early Saturday, police said. His son Danny Ramos was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

RPD: Police have 'person of interest' in gun case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have a person of interest after getting a call for a man pointing a gun at people Monday morning. Officers responded to Herald Street - between North Street and Hudson Avenue. Police had the area shut down around 2 a.m. Officers appeared to focus their investigation on a house on the street.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Rochester’s first Black police officer, Charles Price, passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Retired Police Captain Charles Price, Rochester’s first Black officer, has passed away. Price joined the Rochester Police Department in 1947. When he took the oath, he became the first Black man to serve the department. He worked his way up the ranks from detective to captain.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

No one arrested after fires set in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. - No arrests were made after multiple fires were set Sunday night following a vigil to remember a man shot and killed by Rochester Police last week. In a video posted to Facebook Live, fires can be seen burning in the road near Jay Street and Orchard Street on Rochester's west side. According to firefighters, approximately 50 protesters set fire to three construction barrels and some trash totes in the road.
Rochester, NYPosted by
The Rochester Beacon

A bid to reimagine public safety in Rochester

Rev. Lewis Stewart wants the Rochester community to have a say in the reimagining of public safety. To that end, the United Christian Leadership Ministries, where Stewart is executive director, has proposed a Community Public Safety Corps and this week will host a Community Police Summit. Stewart believes these efforts...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

RPD investigate weapon threat, shots fired report

Rochester, N.Y. - An investigation is underway after Rochester Police say they received a report of shots fired, followed by a separate report of a man pointing a gun at others in the same area. Police are unsure of if the incidents are related. Around 12:30 a.m. Rochester Police responded...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Stabbing hospitalizes 29-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A stabbing on Bay Street put a 29-year-old city man in the hospital on Sunday. The Rochester Police Department says that they arrived on the scene shortly before 4:20 p.m. to find the victim with at least one stab wound in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where police say he was being treated for injuries that are not life threatening.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Mayor Warren, community responds after Jay Street fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Several small fires were set overnight on the city's west side, not far from the location of a deadly shooting involving the Rochester Police Department last week. Police say the events started around 6 p.m. with a group of 75 to 90 protestors. Roughly three hours...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Fires, large police presence near Jay and Orchard Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is a large police presence in the area of Jay and Orchard Streets in the City of Rochester. News10NBC's crew on the scene reports that as of late Sunday night there have been many fires set in the front yards and streets in the area, possibly linked to a protest over the fatal police-involved shooting of Mark Gaskill on Friday.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

RPD's first African-American officer, Charlie Price, has died

Rochester’s first African-American police officer has died at the age of 98. That news came from City Hall on Monday, from Mayor Lovely Warren who talked about the life and career of Captain Charlie Price. She said that Price joined the RPD as the Department’s first African American officer in...
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Fires set in street not far from where man shot by RPD on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several fires were set in the streets of Rochester Sunday night, not far from where a man was shot and killed by police on Friday. Video posted to Facebook shows the fires at the intersection of Jay and Child streets. The fires were set following the death...
13 WHAM

Three hurt in rollover crash in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday morning on Railroad Street. Police responded to Railroad Street, off East Main Street, around 10:30 a.m. They say a sedan was traveling east on East Main Street when it went off the roadway and hit a...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Lawmakers, advocates make push for 'Daniel's Law': Focuses on mental health reforms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Local lawmakers joined activists Monday morning in a show of support for new legislation that could affect who responds to mental health calls. They're advocating for Daniel's Law. Named after Daniel Prude, the law would establish both state and regional mental health response councils which would permit mental health professionals to respond to mental health and substance abuse emergencies. Prude died a week after Rochester Police officers took him into custody in March of 2020.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Arrested on Warrant out of Seneca County

A Rochester man was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant issued out of Junius Town Court. Jodice Crittenden was picked up by deputies in Monroe County after he was released by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on different charges. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office warrant stemmed from an investigation into a larceny that occurred in the town of Junius last August. Crittenden was charged with petit larceny.
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...