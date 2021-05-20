Rochester, NY, mayor's husband arrested on drug, weapons charges

© YouTube

The husband of Rochester, N.Y.'s, mayor was arrested Wednesday on drug and weapons charges.

Timothy Granison, husband of Mayor Lovely Warren (D), pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm during a video appearance at Rochester City Court, NBC News reported.

Warren questioned the timing of the arrest amid her reelection campaign during a press conference Thursday.

"I find the timing of yesterday's events, three weeks before early voting starts, to be highly suspicious," Warren said Thursday. "There's nothing implicating me in these charges announced today, because I've done nothing wrong."

She also said her husband’s next court date, June 21, is also suspicious since it is one day before polls open.

"If this is not about politics, why is Tim's next court date June 21, the day before primary day? Now that's quite the coincidence," she said. "Now when you figure out those answers to those questions, come find me because I'll be working."

City spokesperson Justin Roj told NBC News on Thursday that despite the couple still being legally married, they have been "separated since 2018.”

The mayor denies that she is a target in the investigation, but Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley didn’t confirm that claim at a press conference.

“I'm not saying that, I'm not commenting at this point,” Doorley said when asked if the mayor is a target in the investigation.

Granison’s home was raided on Wednesday and is part of a larger drug probe that has been ongoing for seven months.

Two kilos of crack and powder cocaine were found and seven people were arrested during the raid. A semi-automatic rifle, four weapons, three handguns and $100,000 cash were also found.

The police have not heard back from the mayor yet for an interview.