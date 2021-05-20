newsbreak-logo
Seneca man accused of sexually assaulting 7 different women; some while armed, warrants say

By Staff
WIS-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSENECA, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man is now facing additional charges after being arrested last week. Trey Jerell Frasier, 27, of Seneca, was booked May 13 into the Oconee County Detention Center on charges stemming from several sexual assaults, Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said. Watt said the charges involved...

