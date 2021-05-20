The Pandemic Made Kacey Musgraves Realize Her Marriage Wasn't Working: "I Felt Broken"

Almost two years after Cars front man Ric Ocasek died at the age of 75, his former wife, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, is detailing the ongoing, emotionally painful legal battle she’s waging against his robust estate. In a New York Times profile published over the weekend, Porizkova confirmed that she’s currently in litigation with Ocasek’s lawyers over his will, as he wrote Porizkova out of it for “abandoning me” when they initiated divorce proceedings in 2017. “He left things in a mess with the will thing,” she told the Times. “That was such a mean thing to do to us as a family because we’re a fairly close-knit family and that’s not his doing, nobody came away happy from this. Not the ones who were slighted and not the ones that supposedly won the lottery either. It just puts everybody into really awkward situations we’re still trying to figure out.” The couple, who were married for over 20 years and share two children, announced their divorce in 2017; however, they remained close friends and continued to live together. Porizkova described their divorce as “amicable,” and she was the one who discovered Ocasek’s body the morning of his death.