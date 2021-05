It was announced on May 10 that University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy has told the CU Board of Regents that he will be resigning from his position. When Mark Kennedy was chosen to be president of the University of Colorado on May 2, 2019, it was on a party line vote of 5-4, with Republicans in control of the Board of Regents. There were numerous and strenuous objections to his selection from many in CU’s academic community.