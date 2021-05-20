newsbreak-logo
Riverhead delays decision on drag racing event after town residents complain

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com
Newsday
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed drag racing event in Riverhead scheduled for next month may have hit a speed bump. After hearing complaints from residents, the Riverhead Town Board voted 5-0 at their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon to postpone a decision on a key agreement for the "Scrambul Runway Challenge Drag Racing Event," a two-day drag racing competition and exhibit. The event, hosted by the Hempstead-based motorsport entertainment company Scrambul Inc., was approved by the board on May 4 to take place June 19 and 20 at Enterprise Park at Calverton.

