Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Light C.A Dean and Mayo Hospitals have adapted care and service to meet the needs of our communities. As COVID-19 vaccines became available we moved quickly to offer vaccinations at central locations, designed to deliver vaccines to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. With over half of Maine’s eligible population vaccinated, it is time we shift our approach to ensure that those who have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated can now do so.