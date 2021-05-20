newsbreak-logo
NFL

Julian Edelman shuts down Tom Brady reunion hopes

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently retired wide receiver Julian Edelman once again shuts down the possibility of reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady. Earlier this year, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL due to a knee injury. Even with the decisive video statement, the talk of him reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just won’t end. He even publicly responded on Twitter saying it is not happening.

fansided.com
