A “deep sigh of relief.” That’s how U.S. Rep. Dr. Kim Schrier, who represents Washington’s 8th District and is also a pediatrician, described how she felt after being one of the first people in the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and how she anticipates feeling once again after her 12-year-old son gets vaccinated later this month. (The Centers for Disease Control recently announced the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now approved and available for adolescents ages 12 and up.)