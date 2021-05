JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. -- Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Mississippi -- a state which traditionally ranks at or near the bottom in education, poverty, obesity, health care and a variety of other measures -- also finds itself at the bottom when it comes to the rate at which residents are being vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Mississippi ranks 50th out of the 50 states and District of Columbia in the percentage of residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Only Alabama ranked lower -- by .02%.