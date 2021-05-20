Meet "The Egg King," the TikTok Star Making Healthy, Glowing Skin Accessible
When was the last time you gave your skin-care routine a serious revamp? Like brushing your teeth, your skin-care process plays a huge role in keeping your body refreshed and healthy, but testing out products to find the perfect match for your skin isn't always fun — or affordable. Cue: The Egg King. For more than a year, TikTok star Young Yuh, known for his skin-care tips and signature bald head, has been testing out some of the wildest (and most mesmerizing) skin-care products so we don't have to.www.popsugar.com