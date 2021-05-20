Meet "The Egg King," the TikTok Star Making Healthy, Glowing Skin Accessible

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lip liner, in all its different forms, has continued to permeate runways and Instagram feeds alike. While some are using it to enhance their natural pouts to your-lips-but-better effect or create a more vivid, bulletproof canvas for a classic red lip, others are taking cues from backstage with editorial-inspired drama, from boldly visible and overdrawn to ombré with a fresh, soft-focus effect. No matter what tack one takes, there are a few tried-and-true lip liner tips and techniques that one should be armed with each time they reach for their choice pencil. Here, pro makeup artists break down the basics.