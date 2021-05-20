newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Two Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced a couple of new matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. WWE announced on Thursday that Ikemen Jiro and August Grey will face The Bollywood Boyz, while Ari Sterling will take on Asher Hale. You can see the full announcement below:. Exciting newcomers set to take...

411mania.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariya Daivari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe 205 Live#Combat#Wwe Network#Miss Universe#Peacock#Party#This Week#Live Coverage#Boyz#Exciting Newcomers#Rookies Ari Sterling#Tag Team Partners#Face#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Two Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a couple of matches to the card for this week’s Raw. The company announced The New Day and R-K-Bro vs. the team of AJ Styles, Omos, Jaxson Ryker & Elias on Sunday. Also set was a six-woman tag team match with Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.
WWEcultaholic.com

Two Number-One Contenders Matches Set For IMPACT Wrestling

Two number-one contenders matches have been announced for the May 13 IMPACT Wrestling show, as the company prepares for next Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event. Number one contenders for Deonna Purrazzo's Knockouts Championship and Josh Alexander's X-Division Title will be determined next week, with the respective Championship bouts taking place at Under Siege on Saturday 15 May.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Live Coverage: Three Title Matches, #1 Contender Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Title Match Revealed For Next Week’s WWE NXT

A WWE NXT North American Title match has been announced for next Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network. It was announced early on during tonight’s NXT show that Johnny Gargano will defend his NXT North American Title against Bronson Reed during next week’s show. The match was officially announced...
WWEcultaholic.com

Steel Cage Match For The North American Title Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

Bronson Reed will get his opportunity at Johnny Gargano's North American Championship when the two meet next week on WWE NXT inside a Steel Cage. Reed defeated Austin Theory on the black-and-gold brand two weeks ago to earn the opportunity at the Title, having previously been beaten in a Championship match with Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. He had earned the opportunity by winning a Gauntlet Eliminator on Night One.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Four Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Broadcast – 2 Title Matches

During Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two championship matches were confirmed for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:. The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blondes. NWA Women’s World Championship Match:. Serena Deeb vs....
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Set For 5/14 WWE SmackDown

The Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line next Friday. On the Throwback Edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Natalya and Tamina would challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for their Championship belts on May 14th. The two teams have been feuding since the start of April, even facing off at WrestleMania 37.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

NXT Championship Match & Franky Monet’s Debut Set For NXT In Two Weeks

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the brand announced a NXT Championship match, as Finn Balor will get his NXT Championship rematch with Karrion Kross. Also, we will see the in-ring debut of Franky Monet, dubbed as the “World Premiere”. The match and segment will take place in two...
WWE411mania.com

Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on New Japan World:. * Brody King, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & TJP vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight) *...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Two Major Championship Matches Booked For Impact’s Under Siege Event

As announced on Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we have two major championship matches now booked for Impact’s Under Siege event. First, we’ll see Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defend her title against Havok. Also, El Phantasmo will challenge Josh Alexander for the X-Division Championship after Phantasmo won an X-Division Scramble Match to earn himself a title match against Alexander.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Two Matches Confirmed For Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE 205 Live. We’ll see Asher Hale vs. Ariya Daivari, as well as Ari Sterling vs. Tony Nese. You can check out the official announcement below:. 205 Live is set to play host to a pair of intriguing “old guard...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Two Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb returns next week after being on the shelf since March with a left knee injury. She will defend her title against Red Velvet. Also announced, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks wanted to take on another top ranked tag team, Varsity Blonds, and will do so next Wednesday.
WWEProwrestling.net

Title match set for Friday’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Tamina and Natalya for Friday’s Smackdown television show. Powell’s POV: Smackdown will also be the go-home show for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view that will be held a week from Sunday.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

NXT needs to avoid adding shenanigans to next week’s cage match

Since moving to Tuesdays this past April, NXT has gotten back to doing the things that made the brand so critically acclaimed, particularly them advertising matches weeks in advance on the television show (it is funny that the NXT creative team has done this more in the last month than they did during the roughly year and a half that they went head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, but that’s another story).
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Newcomers Set For Friday’s 205 Live Episode

This week’s WWE 205 Live will feature newcomers in action with veteran cruiserweight Superstars Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. Ari Sterling is scheduled to go up against Nese in singles action. Sterling, known on the indies as Alex Zayne, made his WWE debut on last Friday’s 205 Live episode. He...
WWEPWMania

Next Week’s WWE NXT To Feature Cage Match And More

A Steel Cage main event has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. As noted earlier, it was announced on tonight’s show that Bronson Reed will get his title shot from NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano next Tuesday night. In an update, Reed vs. Gargano will now take place inside a Steel Cage. Tonight’s show saw Gargano and Austin Theory attack Reed in the locker room. Reed then went to NXT General Manager William Regal and had the Steel Cage match made for next week.
Video GamesICV2

G4-TV AND WIZARDS OF THE COAST TEAM UP TO STREAM 'D&D LIVE 2021'

G4-TV announced that they have teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to stream the D&D Live 2021 two-day event on July 16 and 17. G4, a beloved gaming TV network that had originally launched in 2002, has picked up where it once left off with their old cohorts, Wizards of the Coast (see "'Dreamblade' December Marketing Campaign" and also, "Interview with Scott Rouse, Part 2"). The network had been dormant since 2014 until their Twitter accounts were reactivated on July 24, 2020 (see Tweet below). They then began consistently releasing teasers for the network's re-launch, which included a revival of Attack of the Show! and X-Play. These teasers eventually led up to the unveiling of D&D Live 2021.