Ralph Macchio Comments on if Elisabeth Shue With Return in Season 4

Leaving all puns behind and to the side where they need to be, the moment when Tom Cruise saved Elisabeth Shue’s life is likely a memory that both actors still recall vividly since it sounds as though it was a brush with death that could have gone rather poorly. The incident happened during the filming of Cocktail when Shue and Cruise were being filmed riding horses along the beach while the director was filming from a trailing helicopter. There was no danger from the horses, but upon landing the helicopter the rear rotor kept turning so that the craft could lift off easier since they were touching down now and again to check the shot. The problem came when Elisabeth, perhaps in a hurry to get back to the horse or to somewhere else, made a sudden turn to the rear of the helicopter, where the rotor was still spinning. Cruise, who was an experienced pilot at that point, saw the danger and went running after Shue, who didn’t see the danger apparently but was incensed when Cruise tackled her around the legs, the only part of her that he could reach at that time. When he rolled over and pointed at the rotor, however, it’s said that Shue went deathly pale as she finally realized just what could have happened and didn’t. It’s fair to say that both their heart rates were more than a little elevated at that point since the sudden knowledge that she’d been saved from a rather messy and no doubt painful death was probably a little humbling. Some folks might want to say that Shue was being irresponsible and not at all bright, but playing devil’s advocate it might have been that she had no idea that the rear rotor was still moving, and could have been thinking about anything else.