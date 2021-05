Sony has gone ahead and offered an exclusive Resident Evil Village PS4 theme and a number of avatars which are available after completing a quest on the PlayStation Website. The avatars and theme seem to be only available for those in the US or with a US PSN account, but all you have to do is sign in here and complete a few tasks. The answers to the question of when did the first Resident Evil release is “03221996”. You also have to watch the Resident Evil Showcase from April to get the avatars (although you just have to click on the video and watch a few seconds.