NICKMERCS shows off “fastest killing” Fennec Warzone loadout for Season 3
NICKMERCS highlights the Fennec in his latest Warzone Season 3 loadout guide, claiming it is the fastest killing SMG in the game. Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update has finally dropped, introducing a new POI, Rambo and John McCane operators, and some weapon buffs/nerfs. These changes have opened up the meta wide open for players to experiment with different weapons instead of using the same one or two every game.charlieintel.com