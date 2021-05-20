newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NICKMERCS shows off “fastest killing” Fennec Warzone loadout for Season 3

By Joseph Pascoulis
Charlie INTEL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNICKMERCS highlights the Fennec in his latest Warzone Season 3 loadout guide, claiming it is the fastest killing SMG in the game. Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update has finally dropped, introducing a new POI, Rambo and John McCane operators, and some weapon buffs/nerfs. These changes have opened up the meta wide open for players to experiment with different weapons instead of using the same one or two every game.

charlieintel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Cod#Class Warfare#Military Weapons#Modern Warfare#Assault Weapons#Smg#Poi#Pkm#Ftac#Warzone Season 3 Reloaded#Activision Raven Software#Call Of Duty#Treyarch Studios#Fara#Treyarch Activision#Optic#Cia Outpost In Hanger#Heartbeat Sensors#Amax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

How to get the Marksman Six Shooter exotic weapon in Fortnite Season 6

There are just a few weeks left of Fortnite Season 6. However, Epic Games continues to roll out updates and add new content. Recently, this has included Spire Quests, the debut of new exotic weapons, and more. The 16.40 update has switched up the weapon pool by placing the Dub in the vault. To replace it, an old weapon has been re-introduced but in a new, exotic form. The exotic Marksman Six Shooter has made its way into Fortnite. The gun has not been featured in the battle royale for a while, so longtime fans may recognize it. This is not the only weapon that has made a return. Not too long ago, the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle were unvaulted.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

80s Action Heroes come to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Prepare for non-stop action coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile in the mid-season update arriving tomorrow. The ’80s Action Heroes event includes two new Operators who also happen to be iconic action heroes, Die Hard’s John McClane and Rambo from Rambo: First Blood Part II. As well as these there will also be limited-time bundles and game modes. Meet the heroes in the new trailer below…
Video Gamesupcomer.com

The best CARV.2 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has introduced the CARV.2 tactical rifle into multiplayer. As a remodel of the G11 from the original Black Ops, Treyarch made sure to keep the weapon’s overpowered nature in place. The CARV.2 has shaken up the meta in Season 3 and, pretty soon, most players will be strafing around the map with the new rifle.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The best CARV 2 Warzone loadouts - a burst rifle that works up close

The CARV 2 Warzone tactical rifle is the latest new gun added to Call of Duty Warzone, and it’s a unique weapon with a few quirks. In short, it’s a fun weapon to use and doesn’t feel overpowered like many guns have been in the past. Its most noticeable trait is its high fire rate, outpacing the likes of all other tactical rifles in the game.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

YouTuber JGOD picks his top 9 Warzone meta loadout classes

Call of Duty content creator, JGOD, has revealed his top 10 best Warzone loadouts to use in Season 3. The May 7 Warzone balance patch has greatly shaken up the game’s current meta, allowing more loadouts to creep into contention. This patch reigned in the ever-popular AMAX, FARA, and Bullfrog builds, while also adjusting the Cold War AR mobility. Not only has this led to one of the most balanced Seasons in Warzone history, but there have also been a number of Modern Warfare weapons that have seen an increase in popularity.
Video Gamesestnn.com

COD: Best CARV.2 Class Setup For Warzone Season 3

The new weapon packs a punch, so here’s how to get the most out of it. The most recent update for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone saw the addition of a new Tactical Rifle, the CARV.2. With Tactical Rifles playing a big part in the Warzone meta recently, it's no surprise that the CARV.2 competes with the best.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

The Minigun makes an unexpected return in Warzone Season 3

The May 7, 2021 update for Warzone made some major changes to the Call of Duty battle royale, but it looks as though an unintended change regarding the Minigun made its way through into Season 3. The Minigun was once a rare weapon that players could acquire in Warzone and...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Teases John Rambo Appearance

Call of Duty is a massive IP and it’s not uncommon for this franchise to get plenty of rumors circulating as to what players can expect to pop up next. However, it was during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s release that rumors spread of an upcoming battle royale game mode being added in. These were just rumors but it had players interested, not only did this rumor prove to be real with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone but what surprised fans was the fact that this was a free-to-play battle royale game mode that could be enjoyed as a standalone experience. Players didn’t need to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to get their hands on the multiplayer mode and it was released on multiple platforms with cross-platform play. Ultimately, players could enjoy this game with the added benefit of cross-platform progression through PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Call of Duty 2021 reveal set for Warzone live event in Season 4

While Activision has remained incredibly quiet when discussing Call of Duty 2021, a new leak suggests that an announcement for Sledgehammer Games’ new title will be present in Warzone Season 4. While we still don’t have any official footage, screenshots, or box art showcasing the CoD 2021 title, there have...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

TimTheTatMan shows off no recoil Warzone Krig 6 loadout

The Krig 6 Assault Rifle has emerged as a powerful weapon in Warzone Season 3, and TimTheTatMan recently showed off a no recoil Warzone Krig 6 loadout that will likely help any player find success. Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone brought various weapon buffs and nerfs that opened...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Warzone Time-to-Kill Headed Upward, Per Devs

Warzone developer Raven Software plans to increase the average time-to-kill on all the weapons in the game in an effort to raise the game's skill ceiling. In patch notes released Friday, Raven described Warzone as being close to a "balance homeostasis," where most of the weapons in the game had their uses. That opens the studio up addressing time-to-kill.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Best controller settings for Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone offers players a plethora of controller settings to fine-tune, such as Aim Assist and movement. We’ve put together a guide to help you find the best settings to use in Season 3. Warzone’s newly reformed Verdansk ’84 will throw players into a variety of different gunfights...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to get free Apex Legends Season 9 PS Plus pack

Now that Apex Legends Season 9 has finally arrived, there is plenty of brand-new content for players worldwide, including a neat PS Plus cosmetics pack, so here’s how you can get your hands on it. Apex Legends Season 9, Legacy is finally underway, and the new update has introduced Valkyrie,...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Explosive 2D action adventure of Blast Brigade announced for console and PC

Inspired by the most hardcore action movies of the 1980s, Blast Brigade is getting set to deliver bullet-hell mayhem to console and PC players later this year. Coming from the Allods Team Arcade, a new team found in the MY.GAMES development family, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (to give the full name) is readying itself to provide players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC the chance to enjoy some explosive, single-player, 2D action-adventure platforming later in 2021.
Video Gamespsu.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Is A Demon Hunting Battle Royale Launching Into Closed Beta On PS5 And PS4 Next Week

Mantisco, the team behind Hunter’s Arena: Legends have announced that its battle royale game will be launching into closed beta on PS5 and PS4 on May 14, 2021. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the title is a 30 player PvP and PvE battle royale set in the age of Demon Hunters. As a Hunter, you will fight demons that have appeared, all while taking on other Hunters trying to achieve the same goal as you. PvE enemies will be located in high-risk dungeons with their own bosses, allowing you to gain the upper hand in matches.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

NICKMERCS explains why Warzone Mobile could make the game easier

With it being heavily rumored that Call of Duty: Warzone will be coming to mobile, streamer Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff believes it could make the main game easier. Over the last couple of weeks, there has been some quite substantial evidence that Activision is developing Call of Duty: Warzone for mobile. Back in March, a CoD Mobile survey asked players if they’d like to see Verdansk come to CoD Mobile, and then a LinkedIn post seemingly confirmed that Warzone for mobile is in development.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone players left fuming after infamous Gas Mask glitch returns in Season 3

One of Warzone’s most infamous bugs is back in full force as players have encountered unbreakable Gas Masks yet again in Season 3. Throughout Warzone’s 14 month history, there’s no denying that lethal gas around the map has led to more issues than anything else. From the painful stim-glitch era to pesky animations that could just ruin a run, players have had to endure a great deal.