MLB

MLB Top Plays: Thursday 5/20

By Louis Cangiano
nbcsportsedge.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays (vs. Boston Red Sox - SP Nick Pivetta) Nick Pivetta creates an interesting situation for tonight‘s daily fantasy slate. Pivetta is the most expensive SP on all DFS sites and is actually playing in the highest over-under as an underdog. The Toronto Blue Jays are favored at -131 with a 9.5 O/U. Rarely do you find the most expensive pitcher on the slate with the highest over-under (not to mention being the underdog). Getting this game right is key to a successful slate tonight. Pivetta has a 3.18 away ERA and allows minimal averages to lefties and righties. Is this the game where Pivetta allows more than one homerun and multiple earned runs? Yes, I believe Toronto has the skills and personnel capable of giving Boston’s right-handed starter his first loss of the season. The real questions are, will people be investing in Toronto or Pivetta, and how will their ownership percentages look? I think most fantasy players will be invested in one side or the other but personally, if you can invest in a Toronto Blue Jays stack at lower ownership than expected, that’s where I would go. The Blue Jays have scored at least eight runs in two of their last three games. After a 7 - 3 loss to the Red Sox last night, look for the Blue Jays to take the third game of this series making their home record 11 and 6.

