Women kidnap 77-year-old from Goodwill, steal $10,000 of her money, Georgia cops say

A 14-year-old Florida boy has been arrested in the death of a schoolmate who had been the subject of an intense search after she disappeared in the early hours of Sunday. Tristyn Bailey, 13, had been reported missing by her family around 1 a.m. Sunday. An alert from the sheriff’s office in St. John’s County said she had last been seen near a recreation center in Durbin Crossing, a subdivision of large homes on cul-de-sacs in a wooded area south of Jacksonville.