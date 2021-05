Police in Florida have cleared an elementary school principal who was caught on camera hitting a six-year-old child with a paddle.After watching the viral video, Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden, said that from his “perspective” he “saw no crime being committed” and that it was up to the state attorney to decide whether to bring charges against the school principal.In April, the principal of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, Florida, Melissa Carter was filmed by the mother of the six-year-old girl whacking her for damaging a computer.The Clewiston Police Department is investigating the allegations and Ms Carter meanwhile has...