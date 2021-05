Stefani Jensen, Trustee of the Stefani Jensen Living Trust, dated November 14, 2007, 2425 Line Creek Road, Morgan, UT 84050, intends to file an application for a Four Lot Subdivision of Lot 2 of the Whitney Industrial I Subdivision 2nd Filing which is in Section 1 T16N R121W of the 6th P.M., Uinta County, Wyoming. The Subdivision is located approximately 1 mile Southeast along Highway 89 and 2.4 miles North along County Road 103 from the Town of Bear River, Wyoming. The final plat will be presented at the Uinta County Commissioners Meeting at approximately 2:00 p.m. June 1, 2021 at the Commission Meeting Room in the County Courthouse at 225 Ninth Street in Evanston, Wyoming.