Women kidnap 77-year-old from Goodwill, steal $10,000 of her money, Georgia cops say

A Taiwanese-born Lyft driver was pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint after filling up his car at a Los Angeles gas station.The alleged robbery was caught on Paul Liao’s dash cam video and is being investigated by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.Investigators are still determining if it was a racially-motivated attack and Mr Liao, 67, says his assailant asked him about his ethnicity.“I was very scared,” Mr Liao told KCAL-TV.“Two choices, he want the car and he want the money, that’s it,” he added,Authorities say the suspect got into the back seat of Mr Liao’s car as he filled it...