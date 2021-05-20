newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘M*A*S*H’ Actor Explained Why ‘Trapper John’ Actor Wayne Rogers Left Show

By Joe Rutland
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qnxz2_0a6D9hqA00

Why would Wayne Rogers, who played “Trapper John” McIntyre on “M*A*S*H,” decide to leave the hit show? One cast member offers up a reason.

“Wayne was an absolute delight,” Jamie Farr, who played Cpl. Max Klinger, said in an interview with the Archive of American Television. “He and Alan (Alda) got along fabulously.

“Great rapport that they had with one another,” Farr said. “But then, again, Wayne felt that, hey, it was an ensemble show.”

‘M*A*S*H’ Star Says Rogers Felt Writers Weren’t Focusing On His Character Enough

Farr said Rogers, who died on Dec. 31, 2015, at 82 years old, felt that the writers were going a little too heavy on “Hawkeye” (Alda’s character) and not enough on “Trapper John.” Farr adds that Rogers really wanted to leave and do something else.

“But the two of them were not enemies,” Farr said. “Alan and Wayne, to this day (the interview was done in 2014), they’re still dear friends. It was just a career thing for Wayne to do.”

Rogers appeared on “M*A*S*H” between 1972-75. He also had a three-season run on another CBS sitcom called “House Calls” between 1979-82.

Meanwhile, CBS did an “M*A*S*H” spinoff called “Trapper John, M.D.” that ran for seven seasons. Rogers did not come back and fill his old role. Nope, Pernell Roberts, best known for his time on “Bonanza,” played McIntyre on the show.

Farr, who is 86 years old, also was involved in another spinoff called “After M*A*S*H” with Harry Morgan and William Christopher. Farr played Klinger, Morgan played Col. Sherman Potter, and Christopher played Father Francis Mulcahy. The show, though, just lasted one season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UupMjv8sJ3c

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jamie Farr on Alan Alda and the cast from “M.A.S.H” – EMMYTVLEGENDS.ORG (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UupMjv8sJ3c)

CBS Show Would Be Place Where Stars Would Appear In Guest-Star Spots

When you watch an “M*A*S*H” rerun, then you might find yourself seeing another familiar actor on there. Not necessarily someone in the show’s cast but another actor from films or even TV.

Actor Brian Dennehy appears in an episode from 1977 alongside Alda, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit, and other cast members.

Other actors who would become household names to show up on “M*A*S*H” include John Ritter, Bruno Kirby, Patrick Swayze, and Alex Karras.

Dennehy, who died in April 2020, earned six Emmy Awards throughout his career. Ritter, Swayze, Kirby, and Karras also have died since their appearances on the show. Morgan and Christopher also have passed away, too.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Farrell
Person
Brian Dennehy
Person
Pernell Roberts
Person
Alan Alda
Person
Harry Morgan
Person
Patrick Swayze
Person
Loretta Swit
Person
John
Person
Alex Karras
Person
John Ritter
Person
Wayne Rogers
Person
Jamie Farr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interview Stars#Javascript#Actor Brian Dennehy#Col Sherman Potter#Cpl Max Klinger#Father Francis Mulcahy#Cbs Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’ Star Alan Alda Explained Why He Didn’t ‘Worry About Controversy’ Making Show

Alan Alda said he didn’t fear political reprisals or censorship for things that the characters on M*A*S*H said or did. But that’s not to say they weren’t censored. The 85-year-old explained to Television Academy Foundation in a 2014 interview that the network often censored the show for other things — mostly anything to do with sex and violence. Alda wrote and directed several episodes in the later seasons of the show.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’: Why Jamie Farr Said it Was ‘Hard’ Losing Gary Burghoff’s ‘Radar’ After He Left Program

Take it from Corporal Klinger, the M*A*S*H set never was the same without Radar. That’s according to the fabulous character actor Jamie Farr, who looked back at his time on M*A*S*H during an interview in 2011. The Archive of American Television was documenting Farr’s thoughts and perspective as part of its ongoing series looking at classic TV shows.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’: How One Actor Started an Award-Winning Career on the Series

He may have just been in one episode of the classic sitcom “M*A*S*H,” but it turns out it was one of many credited appearances in television and film. Brian Dennehy starred alongside Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, and the rest of the legendary “M*A*S*H” cast in an episode from 1977. Dennehy wasn’t the only actor to appear in the show over the years. People like Alex Karras, Bruno Kirby, and Blythe Danner all stopped by Mobile Army Surgical Hospital 4077 over the years. Even Patrick Swayze and John Ritter paid their “M*A*S*H” duties.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor Explained Why it Was ‘Hard’ to Have Romance on Show

When attempting to start up romance on “Little House on the Prairie,” it wasn’t really easy for one actor to get into those types of scenes. Melissa Sue Anderson, who played the oldest daughter Mary Ingalls on the NBC family drama, talked about having to tackle love on the show. The second season ends with Mary falling in love with John Edwards Jr., played by Radames Pera.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Three’s Company’: Joyce DeWitt Revealed Rumors that John Ritter Had ‘Romance’ with Guest Stars

Oh, my. Three’s Company star John Ritter might’ve been more like his bachelor character Jack Tripper than we realized. According to his Three’s Company co-star Joyce DeWitt, Ritter possibly had flings with the show’s guest stars. It was a hot topic when DeWitt reunited with Suzanne Somers after 30 years. The two got together on Somer’s online show, Breaking Through. This was back in 2012, nine years after Ritter passed away from a heart condition.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Three’s Company’: John Ritter Bested Insane Amount of Actors for Part of Jack Tripper

Three’s Company could not have been the same without John Ritter. The show wouldn’t have featured the same charm or all-around fun factor. It was all perfect 1970s-era comic silliness. Ritter played a culinary student in LA. He crashed a party at Janet and Chrissy’s place. They needed a roommate, but the apartment manager didn’t believe men and women should live together if they weren’t married. So to get around the rule, the three decided to say Jack was gay so it would be more believable that he could live with two beautiful women as friends.