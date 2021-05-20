ABS Graphics Partners Again with Komori to Advance Its Offset Printing Capacity

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) - Get Report, a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Mycronic AB (MYCR.ST) ("Mycronic"), a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment, under which Mycronic will acquire atg Luther & Maelzer GmbH and other affiliated entities and assets related to Cohu's Printed Circuit Board Test Group ("PTG") business. The purchase price of approximately $125 million will be paid in cash at close, subject to adjustment for certain closing accounts. Cohu intends to use the expected net cash proceeds of approximately $95 to $100 million, after estimated transaction costs and taxes, to repay outstanding principal on its term loan facility. No regulatory approvals are expected to be required and the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.