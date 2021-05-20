newsbreak-logo
ABS Graphics Partners Again with Komori to Advance Its Offset Printing Capacity

piworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABS Graphics, Itasca, Ill., opened its doors approximately 30 years ago and over time has evolved into a full-service operation that can handle a wide range of commercial print work, from design to offset and digital print to finishing, mailing and fulfillment. Recently, the company installed a new six-color Komori Lithrone G40 (GL640) with LED/UV to expand its already considerable capabilities and to add greater value to its bottom line.

La Crosse, WIpiworld.com

PRINTING United Alliance and Empire Screen Printing Announce Registration is Now Open for Partners in Printing 2021 Expo

PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive printing and graphic arts association in North America, and event partner Empire Screen Printing, a leading manufacturer of screen-printed products; today announced that event registration is now open. Partners in Printing celebrates over a decade of hosting the event this year, which takes place July 20-22 at the La Crosse Convention Center in La Crosse, WI with health and safety measures in place. Registration for the three-day event includes a vendor fair with over 100 industry suppliers, Empire Screen Printing plant tours, networking events, concert acts, a charity golf outing, and more. Online registration for the event is available here.
Businessmartechseries.com

Annex Cloud Announces Partnership with Pyxis to Deliver Customer Retention-focused Loyalty Management Solutions to LATAM

Organizations in LATAM Looking to Scale Through the Delivery of Hyper-personalized Customer Experiences Can Now Leverage the Joint Annex Cloud and Pyxis Loyalty Experience Management Solution to Stay Competitive in an Accelerated Market. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and...
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Luminar Technologies in Detroit Partners to Advance LIDAR Hardware and Software

Luminar Technologies Inc., a global leader in automotive LIDAR hardware and software technology that has an office in Detroit, has announced that Celestica Inc., a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, and Fabrinet, a provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, have each partnered with Luminar to deliver Iris in series production.
BusinessTechRepublic

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-Series is rolling out in Europe

Organizations can deploy the new IoT-enabled series 20% faster than previous models while saving 40% in field engineering costs, according to the company. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-Series will be available in Europe by June, the company announced Monday. The series is geared at rugged indoor environments and is designed to be resilient and quick to deploy to help manage edge computing infrastructure within industrial and manufacturing environments, according to Schneider Electric.
Marketsjewishlifenews.com

International Analog To Virtual Converter (Adc) Marketplace Review, Segments & Development Outlook 2020 – 2026

The continuing document disbursed on International Analog To Virtual Converter (Adc) Marketplace Analysis File examines other components affecting the advance route of this {industry}. Very important and auxiliary examine is applied to make a decision the development views and building manner in Analog To Virtual Converter (Adc) Marketplace at the international, native and country degree scale. The memorable, provide and estimate instances drawing near the Analog To Virtual Converter (Adc) Trade components, competition simply as building barriers are totally pondered. This document is a completed mixture of mechanical trends, exhibit risks, openings, risks, difficulties, and forte Analog To Virtual Converter (Adc) Trade fragments.
Businessaithority.com

Unbound Security and Aqaio Partner to Provide Advanced Cryptography Management Across DACH

Partnership Ensures Zero-Trust Key Protection for EU Market. Unbound Security, the leader in enterprise cryptography management and security solutions today announced their partnership with IT security distributor Aqaio. Through this partnership, Aqaio, a highly valued IT Security Distributor that works with resellers, system integrators and OEMs within the DACH region, will provide Unbound’s portfolio of enterprise cryptography management solutions.
Redwood City, CAdevops.com

Agiloft Joins Tableau as a Technology Partner to Advance Integrations and Data Analysis Capabilities

New partnership will enable integration between Agiloft CLM platform and Tableau for more powerful contract analytics. Redwood City, CA, May 13, 2021 — Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management, today announced it joined Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), as a technology Partner. The partnership allows for enhanced integration between Agiloft and Tableau for improved data visualizations and analysis of contract management data.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Spacelabs Healthcare Partners With Masimo to Bring Advanced Measurements to Spacelabs Patient Monitors

Spacelabs Healthcare®, a division of OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”), and Masimo today announced that they have extended their partnership in patient monitoring to integrate SET ® pulse oximetry, NomoLine ® capnography, rainbow SET ® Pulse CO-Oximetry, SedLine ® brain function monitoring, and O3 ® regional oximetry into select Spacelabs multi-parameter monitors.
Technologywhattheythink.com

Toyo Ink Europe Rolls Out New FLASH DRY™ LE-UV, LED-UV Ink Series for Offset Printing

FLASH DRY LED S5 Series offers enhanced performance and sustainability. Niel, Belgium – Toyo Ink Europe N.V., a member of Japan’s Toyo Ink Group, today released the FLASH DRY™ (FD) LED S5 series, a new line of low energy-curable LE-UV and LED-UV inks for the offset printing market. Developed at Toyo Ink Europe’s lab in Belgium, the new FD LED S5 inks are highly reactive and require minimal levels of energy to cure, while offering higher gloss levels and a wider water window. These improvements result in increased performance for consistently stable and high quality print results. Moreover, the FD LED S5 ink compositions have also been designed to meet the ISO 2846-1 color standards to support commercial printers whose offset presses are running to ISO 12647-2 specifications. The new lineup is now available in the European market.
BusinessShareCast

Xeros partner launches washing machine with its technology

Clothing and fabrics sustainability and economics technology company Xeros Technology Group announced on Wednesday that its licence partner in China, Jiangsu SeaLion Machinery Company, had launched its ‘Hydrology’ brand, comprising a range of commercial washing machines incorporating its ‘XOrb’ and ‘XDrum’ technologies. 1,232.79. 15:41 12/05/21. n/a. n/a. 16,024.83. 15:41 12/05/21.
Industryandnowuknow.com

ZAG Launches Supply Chain Risk Assessment Program

SAN JOSE, CA - With technology taking the wheel on industry growth, resources provided by partnering tech and service companies have become more integral than ever. ZAG Technical Services is one such company, and recently launched a new supply chain risk assessment and management program for its partners. The tool is aimed at providing agribusinesses with visibility into the cybersecurity risks that can affect their business.
EnvironmentDigiday

‘Sustainability makes good business sense’: Companies ramp up eco-friendly efforts for office returns

May is Earth Month. Coincidentally, many companies planning an imminent return to the physical office are ramping up their efforts to be more eco-conscious. The commitment of businesses and brands to be more Earth-friendly is hardly new. After all, doing so just makes good business sense. Not only does it reduce waste — and boost the image of companies among their customers — but it also bolsters the bottom line.
EconomyAxios

Temp-to-Hire Customer Experience Specialist – Customer Service

R.E. Mason is an Emerson Impact Partner and a leading provider of process control solutions and operational certainty for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. We have been serving Energy, Chemical, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences, Pulp & Paper and Food & Beverage customers for over 75 years. From capital projects to ongoing maintenance, our solutions include valves, automated process controls, reliability, safety and more. We are dedicated to providing exceptional experiences and sustained value for our customers.
Businessthepaypers.com

Railsbank partners with RationalFX to improve its product offerings in Europe

Railsbank, a Banking-as-a-Service platform, has partnered with RationalFX, a UK-based payments and foreign exchange provider, to improve its product offering in Europe. Railsbank now provides ledger and payment services that enable RationalFX's customers to control liquidity and have better visibility over their funds. RationalFX serves thousands of business, individuals and financial institutions and can transfer users’ funds in over 50 currencies worldwide.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cohu Announces Divestment Of Its Printed Circuit Board Test Business

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) - Get Report, a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Mycronic AB (MYCR.ST) ("Mycronic"), a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment, under which Mycronic will acquire atg Luther & Maelzer GmbH and other affiliated entities and assets related to Cohu's Printed Circuit Board Test Group ("PTG") business. The purchase price of approximately $125 million will be paid in cash at close, subject to adjustment for certain closing accounts. Cohu intends to use the expected net cash proceeds of approximately $95 to $100 million, after estimated transaction costs and taxes, to repay outstanding principal on its term loan facility. No regulatory approvals are expected to be required and the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Businesscioapplications.com

Introhive Partners with Equilar to Introduce Advanced Relationship Intelligence Insights

Both Equilar and Introhive are longtime partners with Salesforce and bring years of experience in CRM integration, implementation, and support. FREMONT, CA: Introhive, one of the fastest-growing sales enablement and intelligence companies, and Equilar, the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions, announce their partnership designed to help revenue teams uncover advanced relationship intelligence insights.