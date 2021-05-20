newsbreak-logo
WWE

Dustin Rhodes Comments On Celebrating 13 Years Of Sobriety

By Sanjay Thakur
prowrestlingnewshub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently took to his Twitter and revealed he is celebrating 13 years of sobriety from both drugs and alcohol and that he is living his best life. This is what Dustin Rhodes said:. “Very proud of me today!! Today marks my 13th...

prowrestlingnewshub.com
Jerry Lynn
Lance Storm
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: The Nightmare Family versus The Factory is pure genius

AEW has made a name for itself in short order by giving unfamiliar but seasoned talent as well as relative rookies a national stage to perform on. A big way the fledgling company has accomplished this is by building a seemingly endless array of factions. The Elite. The Nightmare Family. Dark Order. The Hardy Family Office. The Inner Circle. The Pinnacle. Team Taz. And that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from April 28

Darby Allin has successfully defended his TNT Championship against Matt Hardy and Jungle Boy over the last two weeks and Wednesday, he continued his string of defenses, putting the title on the line against Dark Order's impressive young star, Pres10 Vance. Would the face-painted antihero of AEW extend his win-loss...
lastwordonsports.com

Remembering Heel Michael Cole

One of the oft-forgotten events of the first three years of the WWE in the 2010s is heel Michael Cole. Remember him? Cole, who by this point had been on the WWE announce team for well over a decade, was largely seen as the corporate stooge of the announce team. A long-time announcer widely deemed as the replacement of the enormously beloved Jim Ross, Cole’s heel turn in 2010 made plenty of sense. Almost universally disliked, Cole, up until this point, had lacked in the personality which made JR one of the greats. Sure, his announce team with Taz in the mid-2000s was great, as was the first run with JBL on the SmackDown announce team. Cole was good as the straight man to the more lively heel partner. Then something changed in mid-2010.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Asuka Match Got WWE Diva Fired?

A match with WWE star Asuka has been claimed to be the reason of the release of Peyton Royce, who was released last week alongside several other stars. The former WWE writer Vince Russo recently reflected on Peyton Royce’s release from WWE on the latest edition of his show Writing With Russo.
WWENew York Post

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ takes deep dive into wild life and tragic end of wrestling’s ‘Loose Cannon’

Evan Husney could easily see “Dark Side of the Ring” having a different name. The VICE docuseries, which tackles some of pro wrestling’s most colorful, infamous and complex characters and stories, has aimed at giving the most honest portrayal of its subjects by providing a deep look at influences on the person we see on screen and the situations in their real life going on around it.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Wendy Williams Splits With Boyfriend Mike Esterman | Celebrities

Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman are no longer a couple. Esterman, a Maryland-based contractor, told Page Six the couple broke up due to his schedule. “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” Esterman told the outlet on Monday (May 10). Earlier, The Sun had reported that the couple had “drifted apart.”
TV & VideosScreenrant.com

90 Day Fiancé: Azan's Fake Death Rumors Emerge As Nicole Returns To IG

Former 90 Day Fiancé couple Azan Tefou and Nicole Nafziger are often privy to rumors, with fans wanting to know if they’re still together, engaged, or playing it safe on Instagram. But one of the biggest rumors about Azan has to do with him being dead, one of which was also infamously started by Nicole herself. The couple’s relationship status hasn’t been confirmed by either Nicole or Azan in 2021, with each of them known to take long breaks from social media. But this week, another rumor about Azan began circulating online, just as Nicole returned on IG to make more money.
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: Zelina Vega Seen At WWE Performance Center

Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) was at the WWE Performance Center earlier today, according to a report from Fightful Select. The former WWE Superstar was at the training facility to film content. What exactly was taped is currently unknown, but the "working plan" is for Vega to return to WWE. Vega...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Vince McMahon's reaction to Daniel Bryan's status

One of the most important news of recent weeks in the world of wrestling undoubtedly concerns the contractual situation of Daniel Bryan, one of the most important wrestlers of Friday Night Smackdown and in general of the whole WWE. In the penultimate episode of the blue show, WWE Universe's favorite...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Note On Jerry Lawler’s Story About Randy Savage For A&E Biography

As seen during this week’s “WWE Biography” special that aired on A&E, the late WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage was showcased. The biography featured an interesting story that was told by Jerry “The King” Lawler which was actually inaccurate. Lawler recalled a story in which Savage was absent during a taping of Monday Night RAW (which Savage was a color commentator for at the time with Vince McMahon). Lawler said Savage was nowhere to be found as McMahon was looking to go over the format of the show with him and Vince was told to watch television (WCW). Lawler said that McMahon didn’t have any reaction to seeing Savage debut on WCW Saturday Night.