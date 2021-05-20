newsbreak-logo
Austin, MN

Hours after new coach Ben Johnson details roster turnover, Gophers add another transfer

By Andy Greder
Pioneer Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Gophers men’s basketball team begins summer workouts in mid-June, they could use name tags and icebreaker games to get to know more about their new teammates. New U head coach Ben Johnson has just one player, wing Isaiah Ihnen, set to come back for the 2021-22 season. Last week, Austin, Minn., native Both Gach became the 12th of 13 players on last year’s roster expected to leave the program.

