Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith 2 fight card, channel guide, start time. One if the baddest women in MMA steps back into the cage again when she puts her Bellator featherweight title on the line. Cris “Cyborg” Justino faces Leslie Smith in a rematch of their 2016 UFC bout. The fight, which was the first of Justino’s short UFC tenure, saw Smith finished in the first round. Smith protested the early stoppage and now finally gets her chance to run it back with even higher stakes on the line.