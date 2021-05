Watch Canelo-Saunders live on DAZN (except Mexico) Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders tipped the scales to make their super-middleweight title unification bout official. Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are one day away from meeting in the center of the ring on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the WBA, WBC, and WBO super-middleweight titles. Before Alvarez and Saunders do battle, they saw each other one more time as they weighed in on Friday at the AT&T Plaza, which is adjacent to AT&T Stadium in front of 5,000 people. And they didn't disappoint.