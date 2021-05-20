Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bird Rides, Inc. (“Bird”), a leader in shared short range environmentally friendly electric transportation, and Switchback II Corporation (NYSE: SWBK) (“Switchback”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on the energy transition sector, announced today the signing of a definitive business combination agreement that would make Bird a public company, pending Switchback shareholder approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. At closing, anticipated in the third quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Bird Global, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”).