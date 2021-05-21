newsbreak-logo
Martinez, CA

Teens Hitting Burning Tennis Ball Started Destructive Martinez Fire: Investigators

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators determined a burning tennis ball being played with by three teenage boys started a fire that destroyed a Martinez home Wednesday afternoon. The teens dug a pit in the backyard of a home on Arthur Road, started a fire, caught the tennis ball on fire and proceeded to play stick ball with it, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. One of the boys hit the burning ball into some dry brush, sparking a fire.

