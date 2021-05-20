Police sergeant slashed and stabbed in the head in unprovoked attack
DOBBS FERRY, NY- A police officer who was brutally attacked Thursday afternoon in an unprovoked attack is out of the hospital. According to police, the Dobbs Ferry Police sergeant was assisting a Con Edison utility crew just after 2 p.m. with traffic when a man ran up behind him and began repeatedly slashing and stabbing the officer. Police say the sergeant suffered at least one stab wound and was rushed to Westchester Medical Center.www.ptnewsnetwork.com