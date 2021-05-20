newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins split quick road trip to Anaheim

By Betsy Helfand
Pioneer Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor millions and millions of people each year, a trip to Anaheim, Calif. means a trip to The Happiest Place on Earth, a place where magic is made and dreams come true. The Twins weren’t quite as excited as Disneyland-goers to be taking a trip to Anaheim — one they had to make after multiple positive COVID-19 tests forced the postponement of the final two games of their series last month — but they were able to leave on a positive note nonetheless.

www.twincities.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Sanó
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
José Berríos
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Bill Evers
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Trevor Larnach
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Angels#Fun Home#The Happiest Place#The White Sox#Twins#Anaheim#Cleveland#Pitch#Angel Stadium#Magic#Calif#Surgery#Key Moments#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Optioned to Triple-A

Thorpe was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Thorpe started Wednesday's game against the Rangers and was charged with the loss after he allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings. The lefty will now head to the minors but could return to the major-league roster at some point as a spot starter or as a bullpen arm.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Takes loss Wednesday

Thorpe (0-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers. Thorpe was recalled by the Twins on Wednesday for his fifth career start and second of the season. Though he induced only five swinging strikes on 80 total pitches, he held the Rangers without an extra-base hit to keep the Twins in the game. It's unclear what the team's future plans for Thorpe are in terms of usage, though for him to remain a starter it's likely Minnesota would have to shift to a six-man rotation.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Officially recalled by Twins

Thorpe was recalled by the Twins on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Thorpe will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, so his promotion to the majors was expected. Thorpe has made two appearances (one start) this year and has posted a 3.60 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in five innings. It's not yet clear whether the Twins will briefly utilize a six-man rotation going forward.
NFLsportschatplace.com

Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/5/21

Texas Rangers (14-17) at Minnesota Twins (11-17) MLB Baseball: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:40 pm (Target Field) Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-0) (2.08) vs. Lewis Thorpe (0-0) (3.60) The Line: Minnesota Twins / Texas Rangers --- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins meet Wednesday...
MLBWDIO-TV

Twins recall pitcher Thorpe, option Waddell

The Minnesota Twins made a pitching move to grab a new starter for Wednesday night's game. The team announced left-handed pitcher Lewis Thorpe was recalled from St. Paul and will start against the Rangers. To make room on the roster, fellow left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell was optioned back to St....
MLBFOX Sports

Thorpe expected to start as Minnesota hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (14-17, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-17, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Hyeon-jong Yang (0-0, 2.08 ERA, .81 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Texas will meet on Wednesday. The Twins...
MLBTwinkie Town

Today’s roster moves include Sanó, Kirilloff, Thorpe

Another day, another slew of roster moves for the Minnesota Twins. A couple of position players and a pair of pitchers are swapped out on the roster:. Here’s the lowdown if reading Tweets does not jive with you:. First baseman Miguel Sanó has been activated off of the 10-day Injured...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lewis Thorpe activated to start for Twins as Brandon Waddell sent to minors

Lewis Thorpe will start for the Twins tonight against Texas (6:40 p.m., BSN-Plus) at Target Field. He was activated Wednesday and beleaguered reliever Brandon Waddell was sent to the St. Paul Saints. Thorpe has already pitched in two games (one start) and has given up three hits in five innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Takes second loss

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.
MLBeminetra.com

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6 – Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia 2021-05-16 18:07:00 – Minneapolis (AP) — Matt Chapman scored 3 RBIs and 3 RBIs, and Ramon Loreano scored a Gore Head Run with…. Minneapolis (AP) — Matt Chapman scored 3 RBIs and 3 RBIs. When Oakland Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6, Ramon Loreano recorded a wild pitch on the ninth Sunday with a go-a-head run.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Twins split doubleheader with Angels on a long, brief trip

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The day after a 1,900-mile flight and a few hours before another 2,400-mile flight, the Minnesota Twins managed to split a doubleheader out in Southern California. For the team with the worst record in the American League, a split under these circumstances felt like a big...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits off machine

Kiriloff (wrist) hit off a pitching machine Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Kiriloff is working through a sprained wrist, an ailment for which he received a cortisone shot 10 days ago. Surgery was potentially on the table if the shot didn't have the desired effect, but he's been making encouraging progress, advancing first to fielding and dry swings and now to hitting. The Twins still haven't specified when they expect him to return, however.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Hamstring injury considered mild

The Twins view the hamstring injury Kepler sustained in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics as a mild concern, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Kepler may not be ready to play in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but the Twins appear optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Minnesota already has three other outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kiriloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) -- on the IL, so the team can ill afford to lose another key player at the position in Kepler.
MLBtheathletic.com

Dodgers' Albert Pujols 'never' told the Angels he wanted to play every day

New Dodgers signee Albert Pujols said he never told his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, that he wanted to play every day, contradicting what the Angels said after the 10-time All-Star was released. The two-time world champion was introduced at a news conference Monday and said that his role...
MLBvegasodds.com

LA Dodgers Signing Albert Pujols

After being released by the Los Angeles Angels on May 6, future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols will be staying in LA. MLB sources are reporting that Pujols will sign a Major League deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the deal is expected to become official on Monday.
MLBspectrumnews1.com

Dodgers sign former Angels slugger Albert Pujols to one-year deal

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game," Pujols tweeted Monday. "While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates.
MLBchatsports.com

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Angels and Previewing the Blue Jays

The Red Sox took the three-game home series against the Angels and are now tied with the A’s for the second-best record in the American League. In the first game of the series, Nick Pivetta returned off the COVID IL (after experiencing side effects to the vaccine) and threw six innings with seven strikeouts and only two runs. He was really dealing with his slider in this game with an outstanding 55 percent strike rate. The bottom of the lineup sealed the deal as Christian Vázquez, Hunter Renfroe, Marwin Gonzalez, and Bobby Dalbec all had productive at-bats.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...