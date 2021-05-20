Twins split quick road trip to Anaheim
For millions and millions of people each year, a trip to Anaheim, Calif. means a trip to The Happiest Place on Earth, a place where magic is made and dreams come true. The Twins weren’t quite as excited as Disneyland-goers to be taking a trip to Anaheim — one they had to make after multiple positive COVID-19 tests forced the postponement of the final two games of their series last month — but they were able to leave on a positive note nonetheless.www.twincities.com