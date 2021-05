TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hiring one lucky super fan to "Bring the Thunder" to an upcoming 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff game. The Fan on Demand will receive complimentary tickets and serve as an ambassador and conduit for Lightning fans to cheer through during the game through Instagram story suggestions such as cheering, booing, screaming, celebrating, dancing, shouting, glass pound and anything else followers want to do to Be the Thunder (within reason). The lucky participant will also get to be part of other experiences around AMALIE Arena as voted by the fans including but not limited to lighting the Tesla coils, sounding the goal horn, playing the pipe organ and more. The Fan on Demand's evening will be filmed and turned into content that will be posted on Instagram with fans who suggested actions being tagged.