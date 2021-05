WACO, Texas — East Market and Goods is a specialty shop in Waco with a variety of Asian grocery items, many of which you won't find at your local grocery store. Co-owners and husband and wife, Tim Kulkarni, first-generation Indian, and Joni Navarra, first-generation Filipino, said opening an Asian market in Waco was a passion project and labor of love. After working on it for two years, they finally opened their doors in November 2020.