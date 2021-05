Diego Sanchez needs help. That phrase will be uttered by many for years to come. Joshua Fabia in our not so humble opinion is the master of bullshido and “fu%#ery” as Joe Rogan called it. Given what we have seen from him over the years his quest to become famous was at the forefront of his actions. He has now achieved that fame although many would call it infamy. His notoriety is 100% through managing every aspect of Sanchez’s life including the spotlight.