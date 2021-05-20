NEWS: Canceling Mephistopheles? The Rude Mechanical’s Strange Journey to present ‘Doctor Faustus,’ May 21-22

If you’re a denizen of Mark Zuckerberg’s infernal world, by this point you may have had a couple friends who have been tossed into “Facebook Jail” for a few days. They usually announce their return and we welcome them back. But we also know, from the posts that didn’t get censored, how they might have had it coming. We like to let off steam, right? In other instances, the algorithm may have completely misinterpreted a post. Facebook’s Grand Algorithmic Inquisitor will occasionally tell our friends to cool it. But they always let them back in after a brief “time out.”