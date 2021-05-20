Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Black Adam’ Costume in New Instagram Post
Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson gave his 238 million Instagram followers a tease of his character’s suit in the upcoming DCEU flick. When we say tease, we mean it in every sense of the word, as Johnson only showed off about two square inches of fabric below his neck in his new social media post. The actor shared two new photos to his feed where he was promoting his ZOA Energy drink, as he digitally attended a board meeting for the company while on a 30-minute break from filming Black Adam.collider.com