Improvement day: Four moves that could help the Cleveland Indians get better

Hentges gave up two runs on six hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in 3.1 innings in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Kansas City. He did not factor in the decision. Hentges was a little too generous with baserunners, although he largely got away with it. Salvador Perez got the better of the southpaw twice, hitting an RBI single in the third inning and a solo home run in the fifth. Hentges has a 5.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across nine innings this season. He has a loose grip on the fifth starter role and tentatively lines up to face Cincinnati at home this weekend if he remains in the rotation.