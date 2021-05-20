newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Women kidnap 77-year-old from Goodwill, steal $10,000 of her money, Georgia cops say

By Tanasia Kenney
Modesto Bee
 1 day ago

Two women accused of kidnapping a 77-year-old woman and forcing her to withdraw $10,000 from her bank account have been arrested, Georgia police said. Forsyth County deputies arrested Cha-Rae Owens, 51, of Atlanta and Sharon Sanford, 61, of Douglasville on Monday in connection to the incident, according to a news release. The two women are accused of targeting and robbing the woman outside a Goodwill donation center in Cumming, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

www.modbee.com
Georgia State
Person
Ron Freeman
