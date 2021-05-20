Volunteer flood cleanup continues in hard-hit village of Sanford
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The clean up continued in Sanford on Thursday, one year after the Edenville Dam failure destroyed many areas of the small town. The clean up effort has involved community members since day one with boots on the ground and shovels in hand making a difference. While there is still work to be done cleaning up the village of Sanford, there is no shortage of hardworking community members willing and able to lend a hand.www.abc12.com