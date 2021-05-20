Volunteer flood cleanup continues in hard-hit village of Sanford

When Midland and Sanford communities were enveloped by feet upon feet of floodwater, they did not let their lives completely wash away. They took action. Upon the immediate aftermath of last year’s flooding caused by the Edenville and Sanford dam failures, many local religious groups and organizations rushed to help their fellow community members in any way they could. Whether it was through cleanup, donations, or providing shelter for outside disaster groups, these groups came to prop up the community they care about.