newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Hill, VA

Round Hill lifts water restrictions

By Karen Graham kgraham@loudountimes.com
Loudoun Times.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Round Hill announced Thursday that it is lifting the mandatory water conservation restrictions put in place in mid-April following the failure of one of the town's wells, according to Town Administrator Melissa Hynes. In mid-April the town of Round Hill ordered the mandate stipulating that residents should...

www.loudountimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Round Hill, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Quality#Lawns#Water Restrictions#Swimming Pools#The Town Council#The Times Mirror#Repairs#Washing Cars#Town Staff#Mid April#Critical Infrastructure#Internal Parts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Middleburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Middleburg moves elections to odd-numbered years following G.A. action

The Middleburg Town Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to move its elections from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years, avoiding coinciding with future federal election cycles. Middleburg joins Round Hill, the first town in Loudoun County to move its elections following the General Assembly’s passage of legislation mandating that city and...
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Consider Dedicated Funding for Housing Needs

The Board of Supervisors could dedicate some local tax revenue toward tackling affordable and attainable housing as its works on a draft Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan in committee. At a May 12 public hearing on the draft plan, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) joined the chorus of...
Loudoun County, VAMiddleburg Eccentric

HISTORIC PRESERVATION GRANTS CYCLE NOW OPEN

Since 1973 the Loudoun Preservation Society (LPS) has awarded over $800,000 in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Loudoun County to promote the historic preservation of Loudoun’s built historic landscape. The Loudoun Preservation Society is a citizen organization that raises the money on its own; grant amounts vary from year to year based on fundraising success and the general economy. The LPS grants have helped to promote dozens of small historic preservation, rehabilitation, and education projects for local organizations and historic properties in recent years including Oatlands, Aldie Mill, America’s Routes, the Lincoln Preservation Foundation, the Lovettsville Historical Society, the Virginia Piedmont Area Association, the Friends of Bluemont, the Waterford Foundation, the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, the Thomas Balch Library, and several historic churches. Recent examples of projects receiving grants can be found on the LPS web site, www.preserveloudoun.org along with project guidelines.
Purcellville, VAloudounnow.com

Purcellville Approves Fiber Extension; to Receive Extra $18K

The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday night voted to allow Segra to install an additional 1.3 miles of fiber optic cable in portions of the town’s public rights of way. Segra will be required to pay the town $18,388 annually to do so. Segra will install the additional fiber—under a...
Posted by
Bisnow

Data Center Kicks Up Controversy In Famously Friendly Loudoun County

A new BlackChamber Group data center planned for Loudoun County, long a welcoming destination for such outposts, is receiving a decidedly frosty reception. If approved to move forward, the structure will sit on a 23-acre plot of land, causing county officials to question whether the data center would be the best use of land in an area that is slated for mixed-use construction projects.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Letter: C. Dulany Morison, Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association

Editor: The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association commends the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for pursuing a zoning amendment to protect the historic village of St. Louis from inappropriate development that would endanger village residents. The threat of high-density development has raised immense concern from residents and preservation organizations across...
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

Leesburg Council, Freedom Center At Odds Over Cemetery Land Transfer

The Leesburg Town Council has approved the transfer of cemetery land to the Loudoun Freedom Center, but the nonprofit is hoping council members revisit that decision and also pay for drainage improvements before the property changes hands. The unanimous decision Tuesday night means that once the Freedom Center signs the...
Augusta County, VAaugusta.va.us

Round Hill Solar Request for Special Use Permit Withdrawn

The request for a Special Use Permit by Round Hill Solar has been withdrawn. This notice is to advise that a request by Round Hill Solar, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to construct and operate a large solar energy system (83 MW) on property owned by Allen E. Bocock Jr. and Linda S. Bocock (TMP 075-9E, 075-5B, 075-4A, 075-2D, 075-5, 075-6, 075-4C, 075-4E, 074-139Y1, and 074-139Y) and Dennis Lee Bradley Sr. & Etal Trustee (TMP 075-8) in Stuarts Draft in the Riverheads district has been withdrawn by the applicant.
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Leesburg Town Council considering formation of police advisory committee

In an effort to educate the public about local police and build positive relationships, the Leesburg Town Council agreed Monday to move forward with plans to develop a civilian police advisory commission. A civilian advisory commission — if established — would not oversee the Leesburg Police Department, but rather, would...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun County begins vaccinating residents ages 12-15

The Loudoun County Health Department began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12 to 15 Thursday, following state and federal approval. "I encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible because vaccinating this age group is another important step toward getting back to normal," LCHD Director Dr. David Goodfriend said in a prepared statement Thursday morning.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun School Board Allocates $15.8M of Budget Surplus

With the fiscal year ending June 30, the School Board on Tuesday approved new allocations for more than $15 million of the anticipated budget surplus. The division entered the third quarter on track for a $22.9 million surplus. Last month, it used $4.5 million to balance the FY 2022 budget after county supervisors voted not to provide the full amount of requested local tax funding. That left a projected surplus of $18.4 million.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Split on Taxing Marijuana Sales

At least one county supervisor, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), has voiced opposition to collecting a local tax on marijuana sales when that becomes legal in 2024. Under a state law passed this year, starting July 1 it will be legal for people 21 and up to possess...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

School Board repurposes $15.8M in unspent 2020-2021 funds

On Tuesday, the Loudoun County School Board voted to repurpose approximately $15.8 million in unspent funds from the 2020-2021 academic year to address unexpected increased costs elsewhere. The funds were drawn from $18.4 million of overall unspent funds, resulting in a remaining balance of roughly $2.6 million to be returned...
Loudoun County, VAWTOP

Loudoun County considers additional school holidays

Three additional holidays may be coming to the school calendar for kids in Loudoun County, Virginia. Loudoun County School Board members discussed adding Juneteenth, the Lunar New Year and Veterans Day as holidays to the 2021-2022 school calendar. The proposed additions to the calendar, which were already approved last December,...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

School Board to decide whether to adopt stagger terms

Members of the Loudoun County School Board may have their terms staggered, a possibility the board members discussed during a Tuesday session. Effective July 1, Virginia House Bill 1838 — which was passed during the 2021 session of the Virginia General Assembly — enables the board to stagger the terms of members elected starting with the November 2023 general election.
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Registration open for D.C. region's 'Bike to Work Day'

The Loudoun County government is encouraging residents to register for the greater Washington, D.C. area's annual Bike to Work Day, which will be held on Friday, May 21. Officials said both commuters and those working from home can participate for free, offering a chance to exercise and promote mental well-being on the way to the office.
Loudoun County, VAtheburn.com

Venture X bringing shared office space complex to One Loudoun

For months now, we’ve watched the new buildings going up on the north side of Downtown One Loudoun. New parking garages. The new Vyne apartments. And a new block filled with space for retail stores and offices. Now, we know who one of the first tenants in this new section will be — a company offering flexible office space called Venture X.