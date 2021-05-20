Colleen Ballinger Reveals She’s Expecting Twins After Pregnancy Announcement: ‘So Excited for 2 Babies!’
The YouTube star, best known for her persona of Miranda Sings, revealed she's expecting double on Thursday, days after announcing she's pregnant. "I'M HAVING TWINS!!! AAAAH! So excited for TWO babies!!! (...also terrified my body is gonna explode), Ballinger, 34, wrote in an Instagram post along with photos of herself, her husband Erik Stocklin and their son Flynn Timothy, 2, who held the ultrasound images.people.com