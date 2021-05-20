Colleen Ballinger Reveals She’s Expecting Twins After Pregnancy Announcement: ‘So Excited for 2 Babies!’

Recently YouTuber Colleen Ballinger shared the good news with her fans that she is again expecting a baby. Yes, you are hearing right that Colleen is again pregnant after her miscarriage in February 2021. Colleen is one of the most prominent and well-known YouTubers, she is also known as Miranda Sings. She has been bringing the funniest and interesting content on her YouTube channel over the years for her fans. She also shared her pregnancy news on her official YouTube channel. She is really happy with this news and really excited to welcome her second baby.